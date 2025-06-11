CPM Seeks More Seats In Alliance For 2026, DMK Says Final Call Closer To Polls

With Tamil Nadu heading towards a high-stakes Assembly election in 2026, allies of the ruling DMK have begun to share their expectations for more seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), a long-time ally of the DMK, has openly demanded a greater share of seats this time.

CPM's State Secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday said that the party expects a better deal in 2026. In 2006, the CPM contested 13 seats within the DMK alliance and won 9 of them. In contrast, in the 2021 elections, the party was allotted only 6 seats and won 2.

The demand comes at a time when new political alignments are in play. Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), which has joined the DMK alliance, is also expected to seek its share of constituencies.

Adding to the intrigue, TVK Chief and actor Vijay has offered share in power with potential allies if his party forms the government. This is seen as a move to pursue partners from the DMK front, making seat-sharing talks even more crucial for the ruling coalition.

Responding to the CPM's demand, a senior DMK leader said it was well within the ally's rights to ask for more seats. "These discussions and decisions are taken closer to elections. The leadership of both parties will sit together and decide", he added.

The DMK-led alliance has won consecutive elections, winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2021 assembly polls, and most recently, sweeping the 2024 general election in Tamil Nadu.

With the DMK wanting to fight in enough number of seats to secure a majority of its own in the 234 member Tamil Nadu assembly, observers feel such demands from allies could then make negotiations a tight rope walk for the DMK.