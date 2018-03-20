CBI Has Begun Preliminary Probe In Staff Selection Commission Paper Leak: Centre Tells Top Court

Aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.

All India | | Updated: March 20, 2018 13:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CBI Has Begun Preliminary Probe In Staff Selection Commission Paper Leak: Centre Tells Top Court

Thousands protested outside the SSC headquarters, the epicentre of the protests

New Delhi:  The centre today informed the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI has registered a preliminary inquiry in the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) paper leak case and is investigating the matter.

A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre took note of the centre's submission and disposed of a public Interest Litigation, or PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case.

The top court on March 12 sought a response from the centre on the plea without issuing the notice.

The petition, filed by advocate ML Sharma, had sought an investigation into the allegations of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 being leaked. The exam was scheduled to be held from February 17 to 21.

Comments
Aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.

The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.
 

Trending

ssc exam paper leakCBI enquiry in SSC paper leakStaff Selection Commission (SSC)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................