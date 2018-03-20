CBI Has Begun Preliminary Probe In Staff Selection Commission Paper Leak: Centre Tells Top Court

A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre took note of the centre's submission and disposed of a public Interest Litigation, or PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case.
The top court on March 12 sought a response from the centre on the plea without issuing the notice.
The petition, filed by advocate ML Sharma, had sought an investigation into the allegations of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 being leaked. The exam was scheduled to be held from February 17 to 21.
The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.