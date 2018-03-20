CBI Has Begun Preliminary Probe In Staff Selection Commission Paper Leak: Centre Tells Top Court Aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.

Share EMAIL PRINT Thousands protested outside the SSC headquarters, the epicentre of the protests New Delhi: The centre today informed the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI has registered a preliminary inquiry in the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) paper leak case and is investigating the matter.



A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre took note of the centre's submission and disposed of a public Interest Litigation, or PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case.



The top court on March 12 sought a response from the centre on the plea without issuing the notice.



The petition, filed by advocate ML Sharma, had sought an investigation into the allegations of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 being leaked. The exam was scheduled to be held from February 17 to 21.



Aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.



The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.





The centre today informed the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI has registered a preliminary inquiry in the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) paper leak case and is investigating the matter.A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre took note of the centre's submission and disposed of a public Interest Litigation, or PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case.The top court on March 12 sought a response from the centre on the plea without issuing the notice.The petition, filed by advocate ML Sharma, had sought an investigation into the allegations of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 being leaked. The exam was scheduled to be held from February 17 to 21. Aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.