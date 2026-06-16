Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Census May Advance 2027 Assembly Polls In 5 States By Few Months: Sources

Since the elections in these five states are due around the same period that Census operations will be underway, the Commission may consider advancing polling dates by a few weeks or even a few months if required.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Census May Advance 2027 Assembly Polls In 5 States By Few Months: Sources
The states scheduled to go to polls in 2027 are Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
  • Assembly elections in five states are due in 2027 and may be advanced to avoid Census overlap
  • Election Commission will consider Census timing while deciding the election schedule
  • No formal discussion yet on holding elections earlier than scheduled
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Assembly elections due in 2027 in five Indian states could be advanced to avoid an overlap with the second phase of the nationwide Census scheduled to commence in February that year, NDTV has learnt.

According to sources in the Election Commission, the poll body will take Census into consideration while deciding on the election schedule.

Sources said that since the elections in these states are due around the same period that Census operations will be underway, the Commission may consider advancing polling dates by a few weeks or even a few months if required.

However, no discussion has taken place within the poll body so far on the possibility of holding the elections earlier than scheduled. Any such decision will be taken only after detailed deliberations within the Commission.

Election Commission sources noted that government officials deployed for Census work are often also assigned election duties. The availability of administrative machinery and manpower will therefore be an important factor while finalising the election calendar.

The states scheduled to go to polls in 2027 are Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The current Assembly terms are scheduled to end on:

  • Goa: 14 March 2027
  • Manipur: 13 March 2027
  • Punjab: 16 March 2027
  • Uttar Pradesh: 22 May 2027
  • Uttarakhand: 28 May 2027

While there is no formal proposal at present to advance the elections, sources suggest that the Commission may factor in Census-related logistical requirements before announcing the poll schedule for these five states.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Assembly Elections, Census 2027, Election Commission (EC)
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now