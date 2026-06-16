Census May Advance 2027 Assembly Polls In 5 States By Few Months: Sources

Assembly elections due in 2027 in five Indian states could be advanced to avoid an overlap with the second phase of the nationwide Census scheduled to commence in February that year, NDTV has learnt.

According to sources in the Election Commission, the poll body will take Census into consideration while deciding on the election schedule.

Sources said that since the elections in these states are due around the same period that Census operations will be underway, the Commission may consider advancing polling dates by a few weeks or even a few months if required.

However, no discussion has taken place within the poll body so far on the possibility of holding the elections earlier than scheduled. Any such decision will be taken only after detailed deliberations within the Commission.

Election Commission sources noted that government officials deployed for Census work are often also assigned election duties. The availability of administrative machinery and manpower will therefore be an important factor while finalising the election calendar.

The states scheduled to go to polls in 2027 are Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The current Assembly terms are scheduled to end on:

Goa: 14 March 2027

Manipur: 13 March 2027

Punjab: 16 March 2027

Uttar Pradesh: 22 May 2027

Uttarakhand: 28 May 2027

While there is no formal proposal at present to advance the elections, sources suggest that the Commission may factor in Census-related logistical requirements before announcing the poll schedule for these five states.