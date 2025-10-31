Cement Maker ACC Net Profit Jumps 5 Times At Rs 1,119 Crore

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Friday reported more than five-fold rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,119.26 crore in the September quarter on the back of strong sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 199.7 crore in the same period last fiscal year, ACC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at Rs 5,896.16 crore as against Rs 4,542.23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,393.42 crore as against Rs 4,473.67 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

In the second quarter, cement and ancillary services clocked revenue of Rs 5,519.18 crore, up from Rs 4,373.41 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Ready-mix concrete segment posted revenue of Rs 453.62 crore as against Rs 289.1 crore in the same period last fiscal year, the company said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)