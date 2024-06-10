Celebrities Wish Narendra Modi As He Begins Third Term As Prime Minister

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, political leaders and celebrities.

Narendra Modi took the oath of office for his third consecutive term as India's Prime Minister on June 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony, attended by dignitaries, political leaders and celebrities, marked a significant moment in India's political landscape.



As news of PM Modi's oath-taking spread, social media was flooded with wishes and congratulatory messages from various celebrities.



Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan wished PM Modi for a “historic 3rd term”, urging him to “guide our country to greater heights.”

Congratulations shri @narendramodi ji for a historic 3rd term and the swearing in ceremony. May you guide our country to greater heights. Hari Om — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 9, 2024

Suniel Shetty also congratulated the Prime Minister on the occasion, wishing him “continued strength and wisdom in guiding India towards prosperity and unity” on his Instagram stories.

Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of PM Modi on his X account, writing, "My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership. God bless you, sir. @PMOIndia.”

My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership. God bless you sir. @PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/uPljtijdHz — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 9, 2024

Director Karan Johar extended his “heartiest congratulations” to PM Modi, saying, “India looks forward to being led by your strength, passion and vision for years to come.”

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty wished the Prime Minister saying, “We deeply value your dedication towards the development, education, and national safety.”

3ನೇ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ @narendramodi ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು.



Congratulations to #Narendramodi on his 3rd term as Prime Minister of India.

We deeply value your dedication towards the development, education, and national safety.#PMOath#Modipic.twitter.com/NzrnlCNGmM — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) June 9, 2024

Actor Vijay, representing his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, wished PM Modi success in his third term as Prime Minister.

I extend my congratulations to Thiru. @narendramodi Avl on being sworn in as @PMOIndia for the third consecutive term. — TVK Vijay (@tvkvijayhq) June 9, 2024

‘Yodha' actor Sidharth Malhotra congratulated the Prime minister on his Instagram stories early Monday morning.

The oath-taking ceremony on Sunday drew a range of attendees from the fields of politics, glamour and business. Business leaders Mukesh Ambani, with his son Anant Ambani, and Gautam Adani, with his wife Priti Adani, were present.



Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher also attended the event and extended their wishes to PM Modi. Other attendees included Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.