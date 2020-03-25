'Celebrations Not As Usual': PM's Spring Festival Greetings Amid Lockdown

PM Narendra Modi wished season's greetings amid the coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a series of greetings this morning to citizens across states on their spring festivals and traditional New Year. He said the celebrations amid the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic will not be the same, but "will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances".

States like Manipur, Maharashtra, Karnataka, among others, are celebrating the New Year according to their traditional calendar.

"We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar. Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives," PM Modi tweeted.

Navreh Mubarak!



May this festival fill everyone's life with good health and happiness.



May we all come together to win the important battle that the nation faces against COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

"We are marking these festivals at a time when our nation is battling the COVID-19 menace. The celebrations will not be like they are usually but they will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances. May we keep working to fight COVID-19 together," he tweeted.

He also tweeted in Kannada to wish the state on Ugadi. "Ugadi New Year has come! I pray that the aspirations this year will be fulfilled and a new spirit to overcome disasters. May everyone have a happy and blessed life," he said.

To the people of Manipur, he wished them on their spring festival. "Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings to my sisters and brothers of Manipur. May everyone be blessed with peace and prosperity. Special prayers for the good health of the people."

Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings to my sisters and brothers of Manipur. May everyone be blessed with peace and prosperity. Special prayers for the good health of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

Kashmiri Pandits are also celebrating their New Year. "Navreh Mubarak! May this festival fill everyone's life with good health and happiness. May we all come together to win the important battle that the nation faces against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown amid rising cases of COVID-19, caused by the Novel Coronavirus. All transport including rail and air have been stopped, except for movement of essential items.

The Home Ministry among a list of points to be followed during the lockdown had said that "All places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception."