Starting Midnight, No One Must Leave Home For 21 Days: PM On Coronavirus

PM Modi said a single misstep could lead to the deadly virus spreading like wildfire (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced a complete lockdown from midnight, in which everyone will stay in for three weeks, to fight coronavirus. "Forget about leaving home in the next 21 days. If you cross the Lakshman Rekha, you will invite the virus home," PM Modi said in his second address to the nation in a week.

"From midnight, there will be a total lockdown in the entire country. It is like a curfew, tougher than the Janata Curfew," the Prime Minister said, praising citizens for making his call for a Janata Curfew or 14-hour self-quarantine on Sunday a success.

"21 days' lockdown may seem to be a long time, but this is the only way to ensure everyone is safe. If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years," he said, even folding his hands.

The centre and states were working to ensure that essential supplies are not disrupted, he said, adding that his government had set aside Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus.

PM Modi said India was at a critical stage where even a single misstep could lead to the deadly virus spreading like wildfire.

"Some think social distancing is only for patients. That's not correct. Social distancing is the only way to fight the virus. It is for every citizen, every family, every member, even for the Prime Minister."

To demonstrate his point, the PM displayed a poster saying "corona means 'Koi Road Par Na Nikle'' (No one should come out on roads)".

India has more than 500 coronavirus cases. Nine people have died. Experts worry that without stringent measures like social distancing and quarantine, the virus will take on frightening proportions in India.

PM Modi said infected persons usually seemed normal at the start.

"Experts also say that if a person is infected today, it takes many days for them to display symptoms, they unknowingly infect all who come in contact with them in this period. A single infected person can infect hundreds in weeks, it spreads like fire."