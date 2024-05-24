CCTV Shows Moment Of Explosion In Thane Factory Where 8 Died

A security camera has captured the moments before and after a blast killed at least eight people at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane yesterday.

Four workers were standing at a corner of the boiler plant just before the blast, showed CCTV footage. Then a loud thud occurred and glass shards flew. The workers took to their heels to save themselves.

Besides the eight casualties, the blast in Dombiwali in Thane, near Mumbai, injured dozens of others.

Witnesses have reported hearing three blasts at the factory, which were heard a kilometer away.

The blast has left a big crater at the spot. The shockwaves produced by it damaged nearby factories and bent heavy iron beams.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other officials visited the site.