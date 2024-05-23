Massive Explosion, Fire At Factory In Thane, 8 Rescued

Several people are feared trapped after a fire broke out at a factory in Thane's Dombiwali near Mumbai following a massive blast on Thursday. The fire occurred after a boiler inside the chemical factory located in MIDC Phase 2 exploded, officials said.

Witnesses reported hearing three blasts at the factory. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said at least eight people have been rescued and the minister will be reaching the spot shortly.

"The incident of a boiler explosion at Amudan Chemical Company in Dombivli MIDC is tragic. Eight people involved in this incident have been rescued. Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed this with the collector and they are reaching the spot within 10 minutes. Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

"I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Around 15 engines have been deployed to douse the flames and the operation is underway. Officials estimate it would take over four hours to extinguish the fire.

The impact of the blast shattered the windows of the houses nearby. The fire has spread to two other buildings including a car showroom.

A distress call was made around 1:40 pm. According to preliminary reports, several vehicles and houses have been damaged in the explosion and at least seven people are reportedly injured.

"We are waiting for more people to be rescued. The workers on the day shift were inside the factory when the explosion occurred. It is unknown how many people are stuck inside," Dr Nikhil Patil said.