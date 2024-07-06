Man Sets Live-In Partner On Fire After Fight In Maharashtra, Cops File Case

Further probe into the case is underway, police said (Representational)

A man was booked for allegedly setting ablaze his live-in partner after a quarrel in Thane's Wagle Estate area, a police official said on Saturday.

The 32-year-old woman is recuperating in a hospital and an FIR under section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for act committed with the knowledge that it could cause death was registered on her complaint, Wagle Estate police station senior inspector Shivaji Gaware said.

"The woman had separated from her husband some years ago and was living with the accused. He, however, went to his native village and got married, which enraged the victim. On July 5, during an argument over this, she poured kerosene over herself in anger. The accused threw a lighted match on her, causing her severe burns," he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added.

