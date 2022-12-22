On CCTV, Man Repeatedly Stabs Woman On Busy Road In Karnataka, Runs Away

The man later consumed poison in an attempt to die by suicide.

A man in Karnataka's Davanagere murdered a woman on a busy road by repeatedly stabbing her with a knife, a CCTV footage of the incident showed. The woman, Sultana, can be seen sitting on a stationary scooter while talking to a man who is standing on the road. Suddenly, he starts stabbing her and runs away, starts his motorcycle and flees the scene. The man later consumed poison in an attempt to die by suicide.

Sadath alias Chand Pir was in love with Sultana, police said. However, she wasn't interested in him. Her family also did not agree to his request of marrying her. When Sultana's marriage was fixed with another person, it enraged Chand Pir, and he plotted to murder her.

On a busy road, he stabbed her multiple times. Both of them were immediately rushed to the hospital. Senior police officers said that Sultana died due to excess bleeding, while Chand Pir is battling for his life.