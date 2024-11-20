India Drops 2 Places, Still Among Top 10 Climate Performers: Report

What worked for India is its low per-capita emissions and rapid deployment of renewables.

India remained in the top 10 on a list of 63 countries assessed for efforts to combat climate change, despite dropping two spots compared to a year ago, thanks to its low per-capita emissions and rapid deployment of renewables, a report said on Wednesday.

The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI 2025) -- published by think tanks Germanwatch, New Climate Institute, and Climate Action Network International -- tracks the progress of the world's largest emitters in terms of emissions, renewables, and climate policy.

The 63 countries, along with the European Union, assessed in the CCPI are responsible for 90 per cent of global emissions.

India ranks 10th in this year's CCPI, remaining among the highest performers.

The CCPI report, however, noted that significant changes in India's climate policy are unlikely. The growth-oriented approach to climate action is expected to continue or intensify, driven by rising energy demand from industry and the growing population, it said.

The report leaves the first three places empty, as no country performed well enough across all index categories to achieve an overall “very high” rating.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)