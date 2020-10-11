Facing CBI, Neighbour Who Targeted Rhea Chakraborty Fails To Back Claim

Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour who accused her of meeting Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death, has failed to substantiate her claim before the Central Bureau of Investigation, sources said. The matter has led to a warning from the CBI. The agency has warned her to refrain from spreading false information, sources said.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer said they will ask the Central agency to take action against people who made false claims before the media. According to sources, he has said they will be forwarding a list of such persons to the CBI.

Sushant Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14. The Mumbai police has said it was a case of suicide, which has been supported by a team of doctors from Delhi's prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences which looked into the forensic evidence.

A day before he died, Sushant Singh Rajput had met Rhea Chakraborty, the woman had claimed on television. The CBI team met her when they were at Rhea Chakraborty's home in connection with the investigation. But when they asked her about her claims, she could not substantiate them.

Today, sources said the woman told the CBI that she herself did not see Sushant Rajput drop Rhea Chakraborty to her home on June 13.

The vilification of Rhea Chakraborty on a section of electronic media and social media has been flagged for long by the actor and her family.

They blamed the vilification campaign for the snowballing of the issue, which led to involvement of three Central agencies in the investigation and the subsequent arrest of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

As the 28-year-old got bail from Bombay High Court last week, the judge had sternly refuted the claims of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

"We will be forwarding a list of people to CBI who made fake and false claims on TV and Electronic Media," said Rhea Chakraborty's counsel Satish Manshinde.