CBI Tussle LIVE Updates: Rift Between Chief Alok Verma And Deputy Rakesh Asthana Widens

PM Modi summoned CBI chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana

Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI chief Alok Verma has moved to suspend his deputy, Special Director Rakesh Asthana amid an internal war that has consumed the investigating agency. Sources have informed NDTV that a letter, calling for Mr Asthana's suspension, was sent over the weekend. In the letter, Mr Asthana was described by the CBI chief as "a source of demoralization". Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened in the crisis and summoned both officers. The agency has filed a bribery case against Mr Asthana, who wrote to the government listing several charges against his boss.

Mr Asthana has been called "the PM's blue-eyed boy" by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet he posted on Monday. He was elevated as one of the country's top investigators in controversial circumstances last year.

Sources in the PM's office say the CBI has not sought permission to act against him, as is required in such cases.

