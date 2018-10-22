PM Modi Intervenes In Big CBI War, Summons Top Two Officers: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi has summoned CBI chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.
New Delhi: Intervening in a massive fight within the country's top investigating agency CBI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today summoned the agency's top two officers, Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana. This is after the CBI or Central Investigation Agency filed a bribery case against Rakesh Asthana, who had written to the government listing several charges against his boss Alok Verma. Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat officer dubbed "the PM's blue-eyed boy" in a tweet by Congress president Rahul Gandhi today, was elevated as one of the country's top investigators in controversial circumstances last year and given charge of major cases. Sources in the PM's office say the CBI has not sought permission to act against Rakesh Asthana, as is required in such cases.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
The CBI's First Information Report (FIR) against Rakesh Asthana is based on the claims of Sathish Sana, a Hyderabad-based businessman investigated in connection with meat exporter Moin Qureshi, who is accused of money-laundering. Sathish Sana has alleged that he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore to Mr Asthana to be spared. Manoj Prasad, an investment banker based in Dubai, was allegedly the middleman who asked him to pay this bribe.
Manoj Prasad was arrested on October 16 when he was returning from Dubai to allegedly collect an installment of the bribe. The CBI claims to have analysed nine phone calls immediately after the arrest, which, it says, shows panic after Manoj Prasad's brother learnt of his arrest. The calls were allegedly exchanged between Mr Asthana and a senior officer of another intelligence agency, who wanted to confirm details of the arrest.
Manoj Prasad's brother Somesh Prasad is also an accused. The two are sons of a former officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The CBI says the role of R&AW officials is also being investigated.
The CBI says Sathish Sana told a magistrate that he had paid Rs. 2 crore as bribe to Mr Asthana over a 10 month period from December last year.
In a complaint to the government in August, however, Rakesh Asthana alleged that it was the CBI chief who took that bribe in the case of Moin Qureshi, who is being investigated for allegedly channeling illegal money through Dubai, London, and other places in Europe.
Mr Asthana also alleged he was framed for preventing Sathish Sana from skipping the country and forcing him to face investigation. Sathish Sana had, during an interrogation, "admitted" to bribing the CBI director, Mr Asthana said in his letter to the Cabinet Secretariat. The letter also listed 10 instances of corruption, criminal misconduct, interference in the investigation of the sensitive cases.
Days after this letter, the CBI said in a statement that Mr Asthana's role was being investigating in several cases. Earlier this month, Mr Asthana accused the CBI chief of trying to frame him in the case of Sterling Biotech, which is being investigated for loan default.
The CBI infighting started last year when the director objected to the appointment of Mr Asthana, as he was under investigation in the Sterling Biotech case. Mr Asthana was still appointed and swiftly made number 2, after another officer was reportedly transferred overnight to the home ministry to make way for him.
Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning: "The PM's blue-eyed boy, Gujarat cadre officer, of Godra SIT fame, infiltrated as No. 2 into the CBI, has now been caught taking bribes. Under this PM, the CBI is a weapon of political vendetta. An institution in terminal decline that's at war with itself."