PM Modi Intervenes In Big CBI War, Summons Top Two Officers: 10 Points

New Delhi: Intervening in a massive fight within the country's top investigating agency CBI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today summoned the agency's top two officers, Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana. This is after the CBI or Central Investigation Agency filed a bribery case against Rakesh Asthana, who had written to the government listing several charges against his boss Alok Verma. Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat officer dubbed "the PM's blue-eyed boy" in a tweet by Congress president Rahul Gandhi today, was elevated as one of the country's top investigators in controversial circumstances last year and given charge of major cases. Sources in the PM's office say the CBI has not sought permission to act against Rakesh Asthana, as is required in such cases.