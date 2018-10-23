CBI Official Challenges Arrest In Delhi High Court Over Bribery Case

The Delhi High Court listed the plea for hearing before an appropriate bench today (File Photo)

CBI official Devender Kumar Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in connection with bribery allegations involving the investigation agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan.

The court listed the plea for hearing before an appropriate bench in the post lunch session today.

Mr Kumar, who was earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on Monday by the CBI on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of businessman Sathish Sana, who had allegedly paid bribes to get relief in the case.