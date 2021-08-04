CBI Takes Over Probe Into Jharkhand Judge's Death In Hit-And-Run Case

Dhanbad Judge's Death: CCTV footage showed Judge Uttam Anand jogging on a deserted road around 5am.

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand who was mowed down by a vehicle while on morning jog on July 28, the officials said on Wednesday.

They said the agency has received the Jharkhand government's request, routed through the Centre, to investigate the matter.

Sources said according to the laid down procedure, the agency has taken over the Dhanbad Police FIR in the matter.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on last Saturday had decided to hand over the probe into the hit-and-run case of the 49-year-old Dhanbad judge to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

CCTV footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled.

