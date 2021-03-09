CBI Summons Trinamool Leader's Brother In Cattle Smuggling Case

The CBI has sent another summon to Trinamool Congress leader Binay Mishra's brother in a cattle smuggling case, officials said on Tuesday.

Mr Mishra's brother has been summoned for interrogation on Wednesday, they said.

The central probe agency had interrogated Mr Mishra's brother earlier.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Bijay Mishra as a co accused in its supplementary chargesheet filed in the cattle-smuggling case last month.

In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in West Bengal's Asansol, the agency had said Mr Mishra was missing.

On February 18, the CBI filed a chargesheet in the case against Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar and six others for their alleged involvement in a cattle-smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border.

The agency is contemplating to approach the Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against Mr Mishra, who has not joined the probe, the officials said.

