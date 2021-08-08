CBI Recreates Dhanbad Judge's Accident Scene Second Time In 17 Hours

The entire exercise was taped on video (File)

Officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the hit-and-run case which led to the death of Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand last month, today recreated the "accident" scene once again, within a gap of around 17 hours.

A CBI team reached the spot of the "accident" along with the auto-rickshaw involved in the incident and the two accused - its driver Lakhand Verma and his associate Rahul Verma, a police official said.

Members of the probe agency had also recreated the scene with the two accused and the vehicle on Saturday afternoon. They investigated the area for about four hours with experts of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and collected evidence.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on July 31 decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the hit-and-run case of the 49-year-old judge who died after a heavy autorickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene. The judge was out for a morning jog at the time.

During the recreation of the scene today, the fourth day of the CBI's probe, one person stood at the exact spot where the judge had been hit while Lakhan and Rahul were asked to drive the auto-rickshaw towards him, the police official said.

It will help the officials figure out how the vehicle might have knocked the judge on the left side of the road. The entire exercise was taped on video.

On Saturday, the CFSL team had brought speed scanner machines and recorded the vehicles to find out what may have been the speed of the auto-rickshaw at the time of the incident and that when it fled after hitting the judge.

A 20-member team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Shukla has been sent by the CBI to probe the death that triggered nationwide outrage.

A senior police officer had earlier said that the CBI team in different groups visited several places associated with the incident and questioned people in connection with it.

The CBI took over the case from a team headed by Additional Director General (ADG) of police Sanjay Anand Lathkar. They had also recreated the scene in the course of the investigation.

The Supreme Court had on July 30 taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the "sad demise" of the Dhanbad judge.