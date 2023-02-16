CBI Recovers Rs 3 Crore In Delhi During Probe Against Fake Call Centre

Central Bureau of Investigation also seized 15 mobile phones and seven laptops. (Representational)

The CBI has recovered over Rs 3 crore during searches at four locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with an ongoing probe against a call centre allegedly involved in cheating US citizens, officials said on Thursday.

The agency carried out the searches at the premises of the accused and recovered foreign currencies and around Rs 3,09,64,100, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also seized 15 mobile phones and seven laptops containing a remote access application, fake international calling numbers, incriminating documents pertaining to US nationals, crypto investments, chats containing details of the fraud, and scripts for talking to US citizens.

"During the search, a fake tech support call centre was found where the accused/other person were allegedly involved in online-cheating of US citizens impersonating the tech support executives," the CBI spokesperson said.

