CBI Raids Former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda In Land Deal Case

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's home was reportedly raided this morning by officials of the CBI in a land deal case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at more than 30 places in Delhi and nearby areas in connection with the alleged land scam case, news agency ANI reported. A team of officials from the agency reached Mr Hooda's home in Rohtak this morning.

In 2016, Haryana's vigilance bureau first launched a probe into how the Haryana Urban Development Authority under Mr Hooda had allotted land to the Associated Journals, the group that owned Congress-linked National Herald newspaper.

The CBI which took over the case says that the re-allotment of this land in Panchkula when nothing had been built in 2005 is illegal. The original allotment was in 1982 and it was taken away in 1996, when there was failure to build on it. The re-allotment happened under Mr Hooda which is why he and other officials have been charged with cheating and corruption.