CBI Raids Ex-Officers In J&K For Allegedly Issuing 2 Lakh Arms Licence

In the first massive operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation since Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories, several bureaucrats were raided today across 13 locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Gurgaon, Noida in the arms license case.

The probe agency is investigating alleged irregularities in the grant of over two lakh arms licenses in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Today, homes of former deputy commissioners and district magistrates of Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda, Pulwama were searched.

Searches were carried out at the homes of Itrat Husain Rafiqi- retired IAS from Bandipora - who is now living in Srinagar. Former District Commissioner Farooq Ahmad Khan's Srinagar was also raided, said sources.

On July 12, 2018, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had revoked individual gun licences issued between January 2017 and February 2018, citing irregularities in the grant of licenses. The case was then sent to the CBI for probe in August the same year.

"It was alleged that the former public servants in this conspiracy of issuance of licences to non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of rules, allegedly received gratification," said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson Nitin Wakankar.

Jammu and Kashmir was officially divided into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - on October 31 after centre's August 5 move to scrap its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The CBI does not need prior approval for carrying out raids in union territories. Today's action is the first by the probe agency since Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy was scrapped.