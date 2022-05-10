CBI Raids At 40 Places In Crackdown On NGOs Over Foreign Donations Case

Ten people, including five government officials, have been arreted for taking bribe on behalf of non-profits in alleged violation of foreign funding rules, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Monday after a big nationwide crackdown across 40 locations.

The Home Ministry officials, say CBI sources, gave illegal Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) clearances to Non-Governmental Organisation or NGOs in exchange of bribe. The sources added that officers were caught red-handed receiving bribe.

Illegal transactions of around Rs 2 crore routed through hawala channels have been found, said the agency after searches in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chennai, Mysore, among others.