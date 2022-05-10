CBI Raids At 40 Places In Crackdown On NGOs Over Foreign Donations Case

Illegal transactions of around Rs 2 crore routed through hawala channels have been found, said the agency after searches in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chennai, Mysore, among others.

CBI Raids At 40 Places In Crackdown On NGOs Over Foreign Donations Case

Ten people, including five government officials, have been arreted for taking bribe on behalf of non-profits in alleged violation of foreign funding rules, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Monday after a big nationwide crackdown across 40 locations.

The Home Ministry officials, say CBI sources, gave illegal Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) clearances to Non-Governmental Organisation or NGOs in exchange of bribe. The sources added that officers were caught red-handed receiving bribe.

Illegal transactions of around Rs 2 crore routed through hawala channels have been found, said the agency after searches in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chennai, Mysore, among others.

Also Read

.