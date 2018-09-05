CBI Raids Tamil Nadu Minister, Police Chief In Chennai In Gutka Scam

Gutka scam: Madras High Court in April ordered a CBI probe into the multi-crore scam

The homes of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, the Director General of Police TK Rajendran and other top officials were raided by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore Chennai gutka scam.

The Madras High Court in April ordered the CBI to probe sale of chewing tobacco, which is banned in Tamil Nadu, after a raid at tobacco businessman Madhav Rao's properties in 2016 led to the recovery of a diary that allegedly contained a list of politicians and senior police officers to whom bribes had been paid.

The illegal money was meant to allow sale of the banned goods in the black market, investigators have said.

Sources said 32 places including the homes of former Police Commissioner S George, food safety department and sales tax officials were raided today.

In 2016, when income tax officials found the diary at Mr Rao's office, the officials alleged it contained details of bribes up to Rs 40 crore paid to politicians and police officers.

People with direct knowledge of the matter said a raid of such a big magnitude by the CBI could not have happened if the central probe agency did not have solid evidence.

The high court's green light to the Central Bureau of Investigation to pursue the matter came after a petition was filed by DMK legislator J Anbazhagan.

DMK chief MK Stalin has said the health minister should resign if the probe was to be fair.