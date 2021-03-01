Top Court Seeks Centre's Reply On Plea Against CBI Probe In Bengal Coal Mining Case

Supreme Court has sought response of the central government within a week in the case.

Supreme Court has on Monday sought response of the central government within a week on a plea challenging the order of the Calcutta High Court that allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe a case pertaining to illegal mining and transportation of coal through Railways in West Bengal, without the state's consent.

A bench of the top court, headed by Justice Dr D Y Chandrachud, asked the Solicitor General (SG), Tushar Mehta, to file a detailed report within a week and posted the matter for further hearing to March 10 after going through the appeal filed by the prime accused, Anup Majee.

The CBI has already interrogated Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On the appeal of Mr Majee, the state government had filed an affidavit and said that the CBI didn't have the jurisdiction to probe this case, as the state had not given its consent to go ahead with its investigation.