CBI Issues Lookout Notice Against Trinamool Leader's Brother In Cattle Smuggling Case

The CBI has summoned two senior officers of the West Bengal police in the case. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout notice against Bijay Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Binay Mishra who is a close confidant of party MP Abhishek Banerjee, in a cattle smuggling case, officials said today.

The agency is also contemplating to approach the Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against Binay Mishra, who has not joined the probe, they added.

"A lookout notice has been issued against Bijay Mishra, the brother of TMC leader Binay Mishra," a CBI official said.

The agency has summoned two senior officers of the West Bengal police -- an inspector general and a superintendent of police -- on Monday for questioning in connection with the case, the officials said.

The CBI named Binay Mishra as a co-accused in its supplementary chargesheet filed in the cattle-smuggling case last month.

Binay Mishra is believed to be very close to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the officials said.

In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in West Bengal's Asansol, the agency has already shown Binay Mishra to be on the run.

On February 18, the CBI filed a chargesheet in the case against Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar and six others for their alleged involvement in a cattle-smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border.

The central probe agency has recently questioned Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in a separate case pertaining to illegal coal mining and pilferage from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Limited.