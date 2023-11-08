CBI Inquiry Against Mahua Moitra Ordered By Anti-Corruption Panel: BJP MP

Anti-corruption body Lokpal has ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the corruption allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the BJP's Nishikant Dubey posted today on X, formerly Twitter.



"On basis of my complaint, Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe into the Mahua Moitra's corruption that compromises national security," read a rough translation of BJP MP's tweet.

Mr Dubey has alleged that Ms Moitra accepted cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in parliament on his behalf to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business rival Adani Group.

He has also claimed that Ms Moitra, by sharing her parliamentary login with the businessman, has compromised national security.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he had demanded her immediate suspension from parliament.