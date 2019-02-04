'CBI Has To Do Its Job Or Not': Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Opposition

Nirmala Sitharaman said Trinamool Congress was worried about BJP's growing popularity in West Bengal.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the opposition on Sunday as several leaders expressed solidarity with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who sat on protest after a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar's house.

"The CBI has got to do its job or not? When CBI does its job, the opposition parties call it a political vendetta, when it doesn't, they call it a caged parrot. Let them make up their minds," Ms Sitharaman.

The Defence Minister said the BJP will move the Supreme Court against the West Bengal government for denying permission to conduct a rally by Yogi Adityanath.

"The Trinamool Congress is worried about the growing popularity of the BJP in West Bengal and this state is now turning out to be a difficult place for BJP workers," Ms Sitharaman added.

The CBI officials, who had come to question Mr Kumar on two Ponzi schemes, were temporarily detained by the Kolkata Police.