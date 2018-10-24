CBI Forms New Team To Probe Corruption Charges Against Rakesh Asthana

Rakesh Asthana was charged with bribe-taking in a First Information Report filed on October 15.

Soon after CBI director Alok Verma's forced leave, his A-team investigating allegations of corruption against number two officer Rakesh Asthana was overhauled.

Rakesh Asthana was charged with bribe-taking in a First Information Report filed on October 15. The CBI said several charges against him were being investigated by a special team.

M Nageswar Rao, who took over the duties and functions of CBI director around 1:45 AM last night, appointed Satish Dagar as head of the new team.

Satish Dagar has investigated Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

He replaces AK Bassi, who was shunted to Port Blair in "public interest" with "immediate effect".

His first supervisor will be Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tarun Gauba, who investigated the huge teacher recruitment scandal in Madhya Pradesh known as the "Vyapam scam".

V Murugesan is the joint director in the new team. Officers said the Supreme Court had "reposed faith" in Mr Murugesan in the coal scam investigation.

The CBI also transferred Joint Director in charge of Policy, Arun Kumar Sharma, and posted him as joint director of the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency inquiring into former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

Senior officer, A Sai Manohar, has been transferred and posted as joint director Chandigarh zone and Amit Kumar will have additional charge as joint director-policy.

Special director Rakesh Asthana has been charged with taking Rs. 2 crore bribe from a businessman being investigated by the agency.

Defending the big move, Union Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters that allegations by the top two officers of the country's premier investigation agency led to a "bizarre and unfortunate" situation.

A Special Investigation Team would probe the charges and both persons will "sit out" as an interim measure, he added.