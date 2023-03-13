CBI Ex Director Vijayarama Rao Dies At 85

Former CBI director Vijayarama Rao has died aged 85.

Former director of CBI, K Vijayarama Rao, who had served as a minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, died at a private hospital here on Monday night due to brain-related health issues.

He was 85.

He was taken to the hospital in the afternoon and the end came at 7.30 PM, hospital sources said.

After retirement, Vijayarama Rao had served as a minister in the TDP government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu.

He joined the ruling BRS (then TRS) after the formation of Telangana state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Naidu, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and other leaders condoled the death of Vijayarama Rao.

The CM recalled his association with Vijayarama Rao and praised the services of the latter as a government official and people's representative, an official release said.

The CM directed officials that the funeral of Vijayarama Rao be held with state honours, it said.

The TDP chief said Vijayarama Rao rendered yeoman's service as director of CBI and later as a minister.

