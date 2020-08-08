CBI Charges Ex-Employees State Insurance Corporation Chief In Alleged Grafts Case

CBI has alleged PC Chaturvedi sanctioned projects during 2007-09 in violation of CVC guidelines (File)

The CBI has charged former director general of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) PC Chaturvedi and seven others for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning 14 projects worth over Rs 6,255 crore between 2007 and 2009, officials said on Friday.

Besides PC Chaturvedi, those named as suspects include the then finance commissioner Rajiv Dixit, Chief Engineer PR Roy, Director (Finance) AK Sinha, Executive Engineer Rajiv Kumar, Joint Director V Subramanian, consultant J Sarup and consultant Hindustan Latex Limited, D Kumar.

The agency has alleged that PC Chaturvedi, in conspiracy with others, sanctioned these projects during 2007-09 in violation of CVC guidelines.

The FIR is the result of two preliminary enquiries done by the agency into the allegations against PC Chaturvedi, a former IAS officer and others.

PC Chaturvedi did not have powers under the ESIC Act to sanction construction of medical colleges and his sanctioning power was limited to Rs 25 crore, the CBI has alleged.

Design Associates of Noida was allotted 20 projects by ESIC costing approximately Rs 3,755 crore, Skyline Architect of Lucknow got five projects worth Rs 2,158 crore, Mukesh Associates of Salem got eight projects worth Rs 1,528 crore, it said.

No transparency was observed while selecting private architect consultants, it said and further alleged that PC Chaturvedi purchased medical equipment through construction agencies on nomination basis and had also sanctioned an amount of Rs 798 crore in violation of the CVC guidelines.

It also alleged that appointment of PR Roy as chief engineer was done without advertisements and UPSC consultation.

Architect consultants were paid a fee for stage IV of consultancy, i.e. tendering process, which never took place, as the works were awarded to construction agencies on nomination basis, the FIR alleged.

