CBI Books Bengaluru Man For Impersonating PMO Official, Forging Letters

The case was registered by the CBI on a complaint from the PMO informing about the forged letter

The CBI has booked a Bengaluru-based man for allegedly forging a letter to the justice department masquerading as an official of the Prime Minister's Office seeking probe against a judge, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the FIR, the CBI carried out searches at the residence of SP Srinivasan Rao in Bengaluru, from where the agency claimed to have recovered several forged letters purportedly from the PMO to various ministries including department of Justice among others.

It is alleged that through the purported letter, Rao posing as an PMO official had sought inquiry against judge from the Justice department, they said.

The agency has booked Rao for alleged forgery, they said.

The case was registered by the CBI on a complaint from the PMO informing about the forged letter, they said.

During the searches, the CBI also seized the computer drive from Rao's residence, they said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.