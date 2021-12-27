CBI Arrests Its Employee In Rana Kapoor-Linked Corruption Case

Sumeet Kumar took pictures of the note and other pages of the Yes Bank case file.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered a case against its employee Sumeet Kumar - a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) at Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) - in a case linked to Yes Bank corruption scandal. Kumar has been booked on charges of corruption, forgery, theft and criminal conspiracy.

According to sources, Sumeet Kumar placed a note in the case file of Yes Bank, involving Rana Kapoor and his family, which read as "Shri Sammir Galout and Bindu Rana Kapoor arrest is put up for kind perusal Pls".

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was booked by CBI on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption in March 2020.

Sumeet Kumar took pictures of the note and other pages of the case file and shared it with Mohit Kumar of M/s Mohit Trading Company, a house keeping agency working with Indiabulls, sources said.

The CBI alleges that, "images of the Note sheets were sent to Mohit Kumar to impress upon M/s. Indiabulls to extend their contract of work of House Keeping being undertaken by them, by giving favour in the matter of possible arrest of Sameer Gehlout, the then Promoter and Managing Director of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd"

According to the investigation, Sumeet Kumar had also shared a blank paper, with a stamp impression of Superintendent of Police of ACB Mumbai with another person. Meanwhile, the said SP told officials that his stamp has gone missing.

Thereby, the agency has also invoked theft charges against Kumar.

CBI sources told NDTV, "Sumeet, Mohit and others involved in illegal activities of falsification and forgery of documents with an intention and attempt to obtain undue advantage from M/s. Indiabulls and committed theft in respect of property in the possession of Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB, Mumbai".

The agency conducted searches at Kumar's residence and have arrested him.