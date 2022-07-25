CBI Arrests 7 For Murder During Bengal Post-Poll Violence

Bengal post-poll violence: The CBI had taken over the case last year. (Representational)

The CBI has arrested seven people in connection with the murder of a man in May last year during the incidents of violence that broke out after the West Bengal assembly elections, officials said on Monday.

Accused Pranab Barkait, Pritam Roy Sarkar, Ratan Roy Sarkar, Liton Shil, Liton Bhaumik, Nakul Roy Sarkar and Biswajit Barman were arrested from Cooch Behar, Jaipur and Kolkata after sustained surveillance, they said.

On the basis of inputs confirming the presence of the accused, the CBI carried out coordinated searches at eight locations in the three districts where they all were taken into custody, the officials said.

The CBI had taken over the case on August 19, 2021 on Calcutta High Court orders.

It was alleged that around 2 pm on May 4, 2021, Sridhar Das was mercilessly beaten with stick, 'battam' and iron rods by unknown people, the agency said in a statement.

When the victim's wife tried to rescue him, the accused attacked her as well, it added.

"After the incident, Sridhar Das was admitted in Dinhata Hospital, and later, in other hospitals/nursing homes in Cooch Behar and died during treatment on June 21, 2021," the agency said.

Large-scale violence had erupted in West Bengal after results of the bitterly fought assembly elections in the state were announced on May 2, 2021. The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory.

Amid allegations and counter-allegations of party members being targeted by rival groups, the Calcutta High Court had handed over the investigation of heinous crimes to the CBI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)