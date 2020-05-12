Drug Traffickers Using COVID-19 PPE Consignments To Hide Contraband: CBI

CBI Alerts State Agencies About Drug-Trafficking Using COVID-19 PPE Consignments.(Representational)

The CBI has alerted state police and central agencies about possibility of narco-traffickers using consignments of COVID-19 protective equipment to conceal their contraband after an Interpol input in this regard, officials said Tuesday.

The central agency has received inputs from the Interpol that international drug-traffickers are taking advantage of the pandemic scenario to conceal their possible shipments in protective equipment consignments, they said.

