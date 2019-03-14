CBI Again Writes To Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Over Alleged Data Theft

The CBI last year in September sought details in alleged data theft. (File)

The Central Bureau Of Investigation, not satisfied with the response in alleged theft of personal data of Indians from Facebook, has sought more information from Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, officials said today.

Based on the inputs received from the Ministry of Information and Technology on the alleged data theft, a preliminary inquiry was initiated by the investigative agency last year.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, last year in July, had said that the CBI would probe if UK data firm Cambridge Analytica violated laws to manipulate the electoral process during the 2014 national election.

The CBI wrote to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica in September seeking details on the data collection exercise by these companies and how this data was used. However, after receiving an "unsatisfactory response", the CBI has again written to the social media giant and UK data firm seeking more information on specific questions.

On the basis of the response, the CBI would take a call on proceeding further with a detailed probe upon registration of a first information report or an FIR, sources said.

Facebook, in April last year, had confirmed the leak of personal data of nearly 87 million users across the world, without authorisation, by the UK data firm following a disclosure by a whistleblower, Christopher Wylie. The social media platform has over 20 crore users in India.

Cambridge Analytica, amid data leak claims, later filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York.