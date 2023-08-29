Caught On Video: Woman Narrowly Escapes Speeding Car In Bengaluru

Even after hitting the objects in its way, the car did not stop, showed the video.

A woman had a narrow escape when a speeding car jumped the footpath and brushed past her in Bengaluru, showed a video.

The incident was reported from BTM Layout in the city at around 10:45 am.

The video showed the unsuspecting woman, on a call, standing outside a shop when the speeding vehicle, an Innova, went past her damaging things in its wake, missing the woman by a whisker.

Even after hitting the objects in its way, the car did not stop, showed the video.

However, no person was injured in the accident.

The hunt for the driver and the car is on, said the city police.

