Caught On Video: Rajasthan Teacher Beats Students Mercilessly, He Fainted

A physical education teacher in Rajasthan's Dausa district has been put on awaited posting order after a video of him went viral on social media in which he can be seen repeatedly slapping and punching a Class 10 student for nearly two minutes.

The student of Swami Vivekanand Model School in Deedwana village said he fell unconscious after he was beaten by the teacher who was angry over the student coming late to the class. "I left the class when he (the teacher) asked me to do something and then I had gone to drink water. When I came back, he asked me how I got so late. He started beating me as he sought an explanation. He held me by the hair and kept thrashing me," said the student.

"I soon fell unconscious and my friends took me to hospital. I narrated the whole incident to my family after I felt a little better," he added.

The family members of the student filed a police complaint against the teacher, Jagmohan Meena, on Saturday.

A probe has been initiated in the case, SHO, Lalsot police station, Rajendra Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Additional district education officer Manisha Sharma said the accused teacher was put on the awaited posting order on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)