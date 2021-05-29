Caught On CCTV, Doctor Couple In Rajasthan Stopped, Shot Dead in Car

The police say revenge appears to be the motive behind the crime

A doctor couple in Rajasthan's Bharatpur were shot dead by two people on a bike at a busy crossing in the city.

The incident took place at 4.45 in the evening. The couple were over taken by two men on a bike at a crossing.

They walked over to the couple. As soon as the doctor lowered the car window, one of them fired multiple shots at them and then the two escaped on the bike.

The doctor couple were involved a case of a murder of a young woman who allegedly had a relationship with the doctor.

The man who fired on the couple has been identified as the woman's brother.

The woman was allegedly murdered two years ago. And the doctor's wife and mother are accused in the case.