Caught On Camera: Under-Construction Pillar Collapses On Man On Busy Road

A freak accident caught on camera in Bharatpur, One person seriously hurt

A man in Rajasthan's Bharatpur was seriously injured when an under-construction pillar collapsed in a busy marketplace on Wednesday evening. The accident was caught on camera in the Sarafa market in Bharatpur. Another man walking with him had a miraculous escape.

"There was some construction work going on in a shop. The column fell from the third floor. One person sustained serious injuries and has been sent to the hospital for treatment. We are trying to speak with the owner of the shop," Ramkishan Yadav, the local police officer told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | An under-construction pillar in a market in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, collapses on a pedestrian passing by from below (16.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/N4knEBRU65 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

In the video, the two men can be seen walking when the structure crashes down, leaving one of them on the road clutching his head.

Several passers-by, stunned, rushed to help the man lying on the road. He was immediately taken to hospital.