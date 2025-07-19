Class 10 Student Hangs Self Over Nagging By Parents Due To Smoking In Rajasthan: Cops

A class 12 student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rented home in the Pratap Nagar area here, with police suspecting that he ended his life over nagging by his parents for smoking.

Atharv Saxena (18), a native of Bundi city, had been living here with his mother and younger brother, while his father ran a grocery shop in Bundi, visiting the family in Kota once a week.

The victim was a student of a private school in Kota, police said.

Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said Saxena hanged himself from the ceiling fan late Friday night.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and took him to MBS hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

In a note recovered from his room, Saxena held no one responsible for his extreme step, but its content suggested that he was annoyed by the constant nagging of his parents for smoking, that the teen assured he never did, the police official said.

Police handed over the body to his family members after a post-mortem on Saturday morning and lodged a case under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) section 194 (unnatural deaths), he added.

