Caught On Camera: Goons Chase Car, Threaten Driver. Bengaluru Police Reacts

A horrifying video of Bengaluru road rage has surfaced on the internet. The clip shows a few men trying to stop a car and engaging in an altercation. The now-viral video was posted on Twitter and was recorded on the car's dashcam. Taking swift action in the incident that happened on July 13, the Bengaluru police have arrested the accused.

The video shows a total of four men, on their two-wheelers, trying to stop a car. The goons can be seen driving their scooters very slowly in front of the car. While one of them was seen wearing a helmet, the others were seen without one. The car even tried to honk, but the men didn't budge.

Moments later, the man on the scooter abruptly stops his vehicle in the middle of the road. He then gets down from the scooter and tries to engage the car driver. The driver can be heard asking him what happened.

He is joined by more men on two-wheelers. In fact, a man riding a scooter smashes the car by coming from the wrong side. The driver quickly took a U-turn and escaped from the spot.

The caption of the video reads, "@east_bengaluru @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic. The incident occurred on the new road which is connecting from DSR rivera to Varthur. Goons on the street of Bangalore. Is there any action taken yet on it."

See the video here:

@east_bengaluru@BlrCityPolice@blrcitytraffic . Incident occurred on the new road which is connecting from DSR rivera to Varthur. Goons on the street of Bangalore . Is there any action taken yet on it @DCPTrEastBCPpic.twitter.com/kk8uENgdeB — RON (@ronmania2009) July 13, 2023

Taking swift action against the goons, the Bengaluru city police informed in a tweet that the accused had been arrested. The police also posted a photo of the arrested men.

"Zero tolerance towards such deceptive elements. Please note, the accused have been arrested! In the future, please dial #Namma112 for immediate and swift intervention," the police wrote on Twitter.

Zero tolerance towards such deceptive elements. Please note, the accused have been arrested!



In the future, please dial #Namma112 for immediate and swift intervention.#WeServeWeProtecthttps://t.co/unxmI2MPjBpic.twitter.com/wk3nmjX7c7 — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) July 14, 2023

The internet praised the police for their swift action. A user wrote, "appreciate the swift action."

"Well done @BlrCityPolice! Good to see speedy action. It's scary to have such elements get away with intimidation," another user wrote on Twitter.

"Super fast turnaround!! Kudos to the Police Team," the third user commented.