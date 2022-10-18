Caught On Camera: Family Kidnaps Daughter In Front Of Police Station In Rajasthan

The cops have not disclosed the identity of the couple.

A 19-year-old from Jodhpur, who married a boy her parents didn't approve of, was kidnapped by her relatives in front of the police in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The girl had run away against the wishes of her family members and got married. Her relatives then lodged a missing complaint with the Bilada police station. In the same case, when she reached the police station with her husband to record her statement on the matter and ask for protection, her relatives dragged her into the car and fled.

A video from the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows the girl's relatives kidnapping her as soon as her car reaches the police station premises. In the clip, her husband and police are also seen chasing the vehicle.

The girl was released after three hours, the police said.

The inspector at the Bilada police station informed that she was reunited with her husband. The police also said that five family members of the girl have been arrested and booked under Section 364 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for kidnapping.

