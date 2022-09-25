Caught On Camera: Car Swept Away By Flash Floods In Arunachal Pradesh

This incident took place in Chiputa village in Lower Subansiri.

Due to a rain-triggered landslide, a car washed away and descended down from a hilly road in Arunachal Pradesh's Subansiri district on Friday. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

In the clip, three people are seen standing around a car in the knee-deep rainwater. A white Scorpio car is then seen being slowly taken away with string flood water. Moments later, the video showed how the SUV washed away and fell into what looked like a gorge, due to a flash flood in Chiputa village.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh: A Scorpio car washed away due to flash floods at Chiputa village in Lower Subansiri district (23.09) pic.twitter.com/9FMGMyUOuR — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

This comes as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in the northeastern state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers in Arunachal Pradesh till September 25.

Meanwhile, several other states are also under the spell of torrential rains. Visuals have emerged online with inundated roads and long traffic jams in the national capital of Delhi and NCR. There were also reports of fallen trees.

Uttarakhand too has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days. On Friday, a large hill came crashing down due to heavy rain in the region. At least 40 pilgrims along with locals were reported to be stranded near Tawaghat after the national highway was closed following the landslide near Najang Tamba village.

As per ANI, senior scientist India Metrological Department (IMD), RK Jenamani informed about an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in the state till September 25. "Orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Uttarakhand from 23rd to 25th Sept. Rain is expected to increase over western UP tomorrow," said RK Jenamani.

