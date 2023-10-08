Caught On Camera: Bihar Cops Throw Accident Victim's Body Into Canal

The police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district have been caught on camera throwing the remains of an accident victim in a canal. The video footage taken by a passer-by shows the cops pushing a package into the canal with their batons. Action was taken against the officers after the video was widely circulated.

Admitting the lapse, a senior officer of the local police said only the body parts which could not be salvaged, were disposed of in the canal.

"It was a very bad accident and all the body parts could not be retrieved. This is why the police had disposed of them in the canal," said a senior police officer.

Pointed out that it was an inhuman act, he admitted it was the case.

"The parts that could be salvaged were sent for postmortem... The man is yet to be identified," he said.

The body has now been taken out of the canal and has been kept in the morgue, he added.

"This incident is shocking and we have suspended the driver constable and terminated the contract of two Home Guard jawans on duty," said Rakesh Kumar, a Senior Superintendent of Police in Muzaffarpur.