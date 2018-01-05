Caste Violence Spreads To Madhya Pradesh, 10 Vehicles Set On Fire

The vandalism and arson was reported from Burhanpur district in the state where two organisations were taking out rallies during the bandh called to protest against the attacks on Dalits in Maharashtra. The police later arrested eight of the protesters.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Sagar told IANS that as some protesters were returning after submitting their memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) when they saw some buses standing on the roadside.
They first vandalised the buses and some other vehicles and then set those on fire, Sagar said.
Comments
On January 1 every year, Dalits and Bahujans assemble there to commemorate the anniversary of the Koregaon Battle of 1818, in which the British Bombay Native Infantry, comprising mostly Mahar Dalit soldiers, had defeated the Peshwa army.