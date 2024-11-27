Violence Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Over Forest Land, 12 Houses Set On Fire

Families from the Banjara community are now left with no shelter or belongings.

Violence unfolded in Panheti village under Fatehgarh police station in Mashya Pradesh's Guna district on Tuesday. Members of the Bhil community allegedly set ablaze 12 houses belonging to the Banjara community.

The attack took place when most villagers were working in nearby fields, sparing lives but causing significant material losses. Families from the Banjara community are now left with no shelter or belongings.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, police and administrative officials arrived promptly to control the situation.

The violence stems from a long-standing land dispute between the Bhil and Banjara communities over forest land in Panheti village, Bamori tehsil. Tensions flared during Diwali when members of both communities clashed, leaving two individuals - Galsingh Bhil and Kallu Banjara - seriously injured.

On Monday night, Galsingh Bhil succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Indore. In apparent retaliation, members of the Bhil community launched the Tuesday morning attack, resulting in widespread destruction.

Heavy police deployment has been ensured to maintain law and order in the village. Gwalior IG Arvind Saxena assured that the situation is now under control, with the Superintendent of Police and his team stationed on-site to oversee developments. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are underway to identify and prosecute those responsible for the arson and violence.

The affected families from the Banjara community are demanding urgent government intervention. Local residents are calling for immediate compensation, relief measures, and rehabilitation for those who lost their homes and livelihoods.