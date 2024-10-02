'Caste System Basic Structure For Centuries, Can't Escape This': Jairam Ramesh

Amid the voices being raised in the favour of conducting a nationwide caste census from the Congress, party leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that the caste system has been in our basic structure for centuries and we cannot escape this, hence Congress is demanding the conduct of a caste-based census.

He further questioned whether demanding a caste census is casteism.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Is bringing a social empowerment a casteism? Is safeguarding the Constitution a casteism? Is demanding for caste census a casteism? Caste system has been in our basic structure for the centuries. We cannot escape this. Congress party is saying that conduct a caste census. The second thing that we are saying is to implement the provisions mentioned in the Constitution."

Mr Ramesh further demanded for an amendment in the Constitution to increase the reservation limit from 50 percent.

"The Supreme Court has mentioned that the limit for reservations will be 50 percent. But, we are saying that when the population of SC, ST, and OBCs is more than 50 percent then remove this limit and bring an amendment in the Constitution...We do not need any certification of nationalism from them (the PM and Union Home Minister)..." he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party is demanding a caste census to bring in welfare measures.

He said, "We are demanding a caste census to bring in welfare measures. This does not mean that we are not patriotic. They have always worked against the country and the constitution... Patriotic people are only there in Congress. These were the people who bowed down in front of the British for their lives."

Several opposition parties in India including Congress, RJD, NCP-SCP, etc. have a longstanding demand for conduction of a caste-based census in India, that revolves around the need for accurate data on the population of different caste groups.

