Caste No Bar: PM Invokes Sant Kabir To Counter Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Maghar, Uttar Pradesh.

With Dalit powerhouse Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leading the opposition charge in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Maghar - a small, obscure town in the state - to set the tone for the BJP's campaign for 2019. Maghar is known as the place where Sant Kabir, a 15th Century poet and mystic, who spoke against caste and religious divide, breathed his last. And that was the message the Prime Minister chose to highlight in his address at a public meeting.

"Sant Kabir did not believe in castes... he believed everyone is equal... We aim to take Kabir's wisdom to the masses and include it in shaping a New India," said the Prime Minister, after paying his respects to the saint on his 500th death anniversary.



"Those who talk of Samajwad and Bahujan are only concerned about how to wrest power... They will lie and harm the well-being of people just to come to power," the Prime Minister said after a sharp attack on the Congress. He reminded the people of the traditional rivalry between the two parties, alleging that they came together only to seek power.

"Those who couldn't stand the sight of the other are now standing shoulder to shoulder -- not for your benefit, but their personal gains by somehow coming to power. All they are interested in is how to loot and make money," he added.