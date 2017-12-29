Cash Collection Agent Stages Planned Heist Of Over Rs 23 Lakh, Arrested

A cash collection agent working with a private company stage-managed a loot of over Rs 23 lakh in Dehradun and made it look like a daring heist in broad daylight, following which he was arrested, the police said today.Rs 23.86 lakh, kept in a bag, were lifted from the motorcycle of the cash collection agent by two persons on Kalidas road on Tuesday when he parked his two-wheeler along the roadside to take a break, said Dehradun's Senior Superintendent of Police Nivedita Kukreti.The agent, Ashutosh Gupta, working with Radiant Cash Managing Private Limited, raised an alarm, when he was allegedly attacked by "robbers" who threw chilly powder into his eyes and took off with the money, she said.However, the police suspected Mr Gupta was lying as the looted amount was huge and he did not seem to have put up any resistance which is normal even in smaller incidents of loot, Nivedita Kukreti said.He was detained and during interrogation he revealed that he had plotted the loot along with his two friends to "teach his employers a lesson" for paying him meagerly, the senior police officer said.Ashutosh was arrested immediately after he confessed to the crime and his two friends -- Shrikant Bansal and Ankit Dhiman -- who were part of the plan, were also arrested from the Inter State Bus Terminal while they were trying to escape, the police said.Rs 23.49 lakh of the looted cash has been recovered so far from the three accused.